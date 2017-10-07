PA rep. to be investigated in hearing about terror pay

The district court of Jerusalem is holding at this time a hearing on the issue of the PA's payments to terrorists and their families, which sees the participation of PA representative Halad Jabareen, head of the PA's "institution for the treatment of the families of the fallen," who is expected to be questioned.

The hearing comes within the context of a suit filed by the Shurat Hadin legal organization in the name of terror victims against the PA, including 17 individual cases placing direct blame on the PA for the attacks of the "second intifada."