News BriefsTamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17
Fire in apartment in Haifa, body found
A fire broke out in an apartment in Haifa.
After the fire was extinguished, medics entered the premises and located a body, whose age, sex, and identity are unknown.
There were no other additional people injured in the incident.
