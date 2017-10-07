09:50
Reported

News Briefs

  Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17

Fire in apartment in Haifa, body found

A fire broke out in an apartment in Haifa.

After the fire was extinguished, medics entered the premises and located a body, whose age, sex, and identity are unknown.

There were no other additional people injured in the incident.

Last Briefs