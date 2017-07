The Israeli Consul in New York Danny Danon addressed this morning on Reshet Bet the confrontation between Israel and the US Reform leadership.

"People who talk about the Reform without knowing them are like people who talk about the 'settlements' without having visited them," he said.

"The relationship between Israel and US Jewry has changed. We have become an 'Israeli State' instead of a 'Jewish State,' and this is expressed in a lack of interest in US Jewry," he added.