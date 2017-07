09:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Watch: The evolution of Jewish music Read more From Benzion Shenker to Carlebach, MBD, Shlock Rock, Avraham Fried, and Matisyahu, new video explores evolution of modern Jewish music. ► ◄ Last Briefs