08:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 Tamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17 'Trump's push to renew Israel-PA peace talks likely to fail' Read more Poll shows majority of Israelis believe President Trump's efforts to bring Israel, PA back to negotiating table likely to fail. ► ◄ Last Briefs