An Islamist activist who claimed that the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London “were murdered” by Zionists is being investigated by British police, The Telegraph reports.

Nazim Ali, a director of the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), is accused of exploiting the tragedy during an Al-Quds Day demonstration in the days after the fire.

The Metropolitan Police said it was now investigating allegations of anti-Semitic comments made during the protest, according to The Telegraph.