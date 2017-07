MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) explained on Sunday why he asked for the vote on the Jewish Home party's Jerusalem Law to be postponed by one week.

"Since this is a basic law, I demanded that we be given time to consult our rabbis. I also said this to Minister Ayelet Shaked and Minister Naftali Bennett, that I am asking to postpone the vote. So they requested that the bill be voted upon in the ministerial committee and not in the Knesset,” Gafni told the haredi radio station Kol Barama.