A 30-year-old man was shot to death in the Galilee town of Beit Jann on Sunday night.
Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.
|
01:44
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 16, 5777 , 10/07/17
30-year-old shot dead in the Galilee
