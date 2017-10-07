Virginia Muslim attempts U.S. military infiltration

Indian American Shivam Patel, 27, of Williamsburg, Virginia, was charged with one count of making materially false statements on applications to join the military after lying about trips to China and Jordan on his application to join the U.S. Army and Air Force, Pamela Geller quotes the New India Times as saying.

Patel, formerly a Hindu who converted to Islam years ago, said that he wanted to join the “Muslim Army” and commit a peaceful jihad, explaining that he went to Jordan to find like-minded people but ended up getting arrested there and deported back to the U.S.