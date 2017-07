23:58 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 IDF arrests two suspects who crossed the fence in Gaza IDF soldiers on Sunday night identified two suspects who crossed the security fence in southern Gaza. The soldiers arrested the suspects near the crossing point and they were transferred to security forces for further questioning. Military sources noted that no weapons were found on the suspects. ► ◄ Last Briefs