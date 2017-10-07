23:46 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Basketball: Yogev Ohayon signs three-year contract with Hapoel Jerusalem Point guard Yogev Ohayon on Sunday signed a three-year contract with the Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team. This will be the second tour of duty for Ohayon at Hapoel Jerusalem, where he previously played between 2009 and 2011. ► ◄ Last Briefs