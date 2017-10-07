Point guard Yogev Ohayon on Sunday signed a three-year contract with the Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team.
This will be the second tour of duty for Ohayon at Hapoel Jerusalem, where he previously played between 2009 and 2011.
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17
Basketball: Yogev Ohayon signs three-year contract with Hapoel Jerusalem
