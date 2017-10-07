23:21 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Some relief from the heat on Thursday It will be partly cloudy overnight, then clear and unseasonably hot in the mountains and inland areas, muggy along the Mediterranean coast on Monday. Heat indices will rise, bringing heavy to severe heat-stress indices on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sharav temperature extremes will be felt in most areas on Tuesday. Wednesday will see a slight drop in temperature, meaning the Sharav will only be in the mountains and inland areas. Additional cooling on Thursday will bring those areas out of the Sharav range with relief in heat stress but it will still be hot and dry there. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 34Celsius/93Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea: 41C/105F;

Golan Heights, Be'er Sheva': 37/98; Haifa, Tel Aviv: 31/87;

Eilat: 43/109