Moderately wounded by gunfire in Umm El-Fahm

A man was moderately wounded Sunday evening by gunfire in the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm El-Fahm.
Magen David Adom paramedics gave him initial medical treatment and evacuated him to Haemek Hospital in Afula.
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17
