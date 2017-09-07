22:33 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Moderately wounded by gunfire in Umm El-Fahm A man was moderately wounded Sunday evening by gunfire in the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm El-Fahm. Magen David Adom paramedics gave him initial medical treatment and evacuated him to Haemek Hospital in Afula. ► ◄ Last Briefs