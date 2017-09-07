22:33
  Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17

Moderately wounded by gunfire in Umm El-Fahm

A man was moderately wounded Sunday evening by gunfire in the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm El-Fahm.

Magen David Adom paramedics gave him initial medical treatment and evacuated him to Haemek Hospital in Afula.

