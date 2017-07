20:59 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Fined for sending fake kosher cheese to Jewish camps (JTA) — A food distributor accused of sending cheddar cheese to Jewish summer camps falsely labeled as kosher was fined $25,000 by a court in Ontario. Both summer overnight camps, Camp Moshava near Peterborough and Camp Northland-B’nai Brith in Haliburton, told the Toronto Star that none of the non-kosher cheese was eaten by campers. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs