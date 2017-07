Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely met on Sunday with the parents of soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body is being held in Gaza by Hamas, against the backdrop of a report about an impending exchange between Hamas and Israel.

Hotovely said after the meeting, "The Goldin family's demand not to remove the issue of casualties from the agenda of the government and the international community is justified. The electricity crisis in Gaza is an opportunity for greater pressure on Hamas."