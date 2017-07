Member of Knesset Nurit Koren (Likud), a member of the Committee for the Selection of Judges, called on Sunday for the term of the president of the Supreme Court to be limited and for a candidate to undergo a public hearing, similar to the method used in the United States.

Referring to the nomination of Justice Esther Hayut to lead the tribunal, Koren told Arutz Sheva, "In the Supreme Court there is no democracy, there is a dictatorship and therefore there is no other candidate for president."