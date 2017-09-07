Reserve in memory of 3 murdered teens is 3 years old

The "Oz and Gaon" reserve in Gush Etzion celebrated its third anniversary today, with the participation of hundreds of people from all over the country. The reserve was established in memory of the three youths who were kidnapped and murdered in Gush Etzion in 2014. Ceremonies included the dedication of "Zionism Boulevard" to mark the 120th anniversary of the first Zionist Congress.

Deputy Chairman Yaakov Haguel of the World Zionist Organization said, "We bow our heads in memory of the three boys who were kidnapped and murdered just because they were Jews. Today, our hearts are full of pride, courage and pride. Our enemies have murdered and we will build. our enemies will incite and we will establish [buildings -ed]. 120 years have passed since the first Zionist Congress in Basel, one hundred years of work for the people of Israel, for the Land of Israel and for the public."