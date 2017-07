18:30 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Phoenix family will not remove anti-Semitic graffiti Read more A Jewish family decides to leave anti-Semitic graffiti on their mailbox to raise awareness of the problem of anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs