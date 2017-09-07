Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau promises a senior rabbinate official who publicized a list of 160 "not-to-be-recognized" Diaspora rabbis will be punished for putting out the list without consulting him or other rabbinate officials.
Chief Rabbi: Heads will roll over leaking of rabbinic blacklist
