18:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Chief Rabbi: Heads will roll over leaking of rabbinic blacklist Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau promises a senior rabbinate official who publicized a list of 160 "not-to-be-recognized" Diaspora rabbis will be punished for putting out the list without consulting him or other rabbinate officials. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs