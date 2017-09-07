Passports cheaper as of Monday

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri signed on Sunday regulations that allow for the reduction of fees for issuing passports, as approved 10 days ago by the Knesset Finance Committee.

The fee for renewing passports on the Internet during the winter months (November to the end of February) will be NIS 155 instead of NIS 195, while a passport to be issued at Ben Gurion Airport will cost NIS 815 instead of NIS 1,105. According to the law, eligible soldiers in compulsory military service and reserve dute are entitled to a 50% discount from some of the Interior Ministry's services.