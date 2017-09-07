15:09
  09/07/17

Trump: Now is time to work constructively with Russia

US president Donald Trump tweeted that "I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion.......We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives.

Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!‏...Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded ‏...and safe.

Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't have it. Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologize). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election?"

