Occupancy of 200 percent has been reported in the emergency room of Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
The hospital said that waiting times were longer than usual. About 25 patients were waiting for more than 10 hours to be treated.
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17
Rambam Hospital emergency room overflowing
