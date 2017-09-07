The Tel Aviv District Court sentenced five teachers in a Torah institution in Tel Aviv to public service. The five were convicted of attacking and causing injury to pupils in the institution.
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17
Public service for teachers accused of attacking pupils
The Tel Aviv District Court sentenced five teachers in a Torah institution in Tel Aviv to public service. The five were convicted of attacking and causing injury to pupils in the institution.
