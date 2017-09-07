Amir Peretz and Avi Gabbay against Bennett

The two candidates for Labor party leader, Amir Peretz and Avi Gabbay, discussed in an internet talkback the claims that Education Minister Naftali Bennett is adding religious content into the state education system. Gabbay claimed that "the minister and his party are using public money and the education system as methods to bring people to Teshuva(repentance).

Peretz said that "on the day I am elected prime minister I will bring to the first cabinet meeting the cancellation of all the anti-democratic laws and will erase all of the political content which has been inserted into the education system in order to maintain an independent and separate state system.

Both candidates also expressed their support for public transport on Shabbat, although Peretz said that this should be accomplished through dialogue.