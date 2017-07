Chief Justice Miriam Naor claimed in her opening remarks at the discussion regarding the seniority system in the High Court that Justice Minister Shaked had promised to support the appointment of Esther Hayut as chief justice.

Naor added that she hoped Hayut's appointment would be unanimously approved.

"The time for dealing with the seniority system is inappropriate. The discussion we are having today is a matter of principle which has no connection to personal matters," said Naor.