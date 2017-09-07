A 30-year-old man was shot on Hen Boulevard in Kiryat Bialik. MDA teams which arrived on the scene are treating the wounded man who is in moderate condition.
The victim will be transferred to the Rambam hospital in Haifa.
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17
30-year-old shot, moderately wounded, in Kiryat Bialik
