Law restricting High Court's power to cabinet committee

The bill proposed by MK Moti Yogev to amend the basic law regarding the judiciary, will be submitted for discussion in the Ministerial Legislative Committee.

The bill seeks to prevent the Supreme Court from cancelling laws which have been legislated by the Knesset.

In cases where the laws contradict other basic laws it will be the job of the court to point this out to the legislators as is done in Britain.

The law has broad support among MKs and coalition factions but will not be voted on until an agreement can be reached with the Kulanu party, which has some reservations about the law.