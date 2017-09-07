Suspect flees, rams police car and injures 2 policemen

During a police operation in Beersheva, a driver who aroused the police's suspicions was asked to stop for investigation. However the driver did not respond to the police request and began escaping while driving recklessly.

A police chase ensued and at a certain point the driver rammed a police patrol vehicle, lightly injuring two policemen inside it who were taken to Soroka hospital.

At the end of the chase the driver, a 50-year-old resident of Ashkelon, was apprehended and transferred to the Beersheva police station.

Police said that they will "continue to act determinedly to arrest offenders who endanger the lives of motorists and policemen involved in traffic enforcement."



