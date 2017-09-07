MK Boker: Cut electricity to Gaza, don't negotiate

Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Nava Boker(Likud) responded to reports that negotiations were taking place with Hamas over the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul as well as over Israeli civiian Abra Mengistu."

Boker said that "we have to cut off electricity to Gaza until Oron Shaul, Hadar Goldin and Abra Mengistu return to their homes.

"With terrorists and murderers one doesn't conduct negotiations. The emotional blackmail being conducted by Hamas leaders against the families of the kidnapped people requires us to respond by cutting off the electricity in Gaza. Three Israelis are in Hamas captivity and we must bring them home," concluded Boker.