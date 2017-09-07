10:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Tamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17 Police foil smuggling of knife, cellphones to jail A motorcyclist threw an unidentified package over the fence of a jail in Southern Israel during the course of the weekend. A police investigation revealed that the package contained cellular phones and a pocket knife.

