The Jerusalem light railway has resumed normal service after a stoppage caused by an accident between a garbage van and a train on Haim Bar Lev St. Sunday morning. One person was lightly injured in the accident.
09:48
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5777 , 09/07/17
Jerusalem light rail resumes normal service
