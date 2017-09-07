New Israel Fund promote rally supporting Basel Ghattas

MK Basel Ghattas who was convicted of smuggling cellphones into a jail and was sentenced to a jail sentence which he began at the beginning of last month, held a parting rally from his supporters before he entered jail. During the rally support was expressed for the hunger striking terrorists in Israeli jails.

The Yisrael Hayom newspaper reports that the rally was partially advertised by the New Israel Fund on a site activated by the fund. However the fund denied any connection to the event, claiming that "we did not initiate the event and we condemn any support of terror."



