The Tzohar rabbinic organization has published a pamphlet which serves as a halakhic guide on Kashrut issues for those travelling abroad.

The pamphlet, prepared by Tzomet director rabbi David Stav and Rabbi Oren Duvdevani, a Kashrut expert, discusses various topics such as Kashrut of food on flights, cooking by a gentile, as well as Kashrut of bread, milk and other food items outside of Israel.