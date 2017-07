23:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5777 , 08/07/17 Tamuz 14, 5777 , 08/07/17 Happiness, dancing, greet Rabbi Steinsaltz's arrival Read more For the first time since his stroke, Rabbi Steinsaltz visits his yeshiva in Tekoa, his students greet him with music and dancing. ► ◄ Last Briefs