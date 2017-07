23:24 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 14, 5777 , 08/07/17 Tamuz 14, 5777 , 08/07/17 Gafni puts the brakes on 'United Jerusalem' bill Read more Haredi MK tells coalition chairman not to bring 'United Jerusalem' bill for vote until his party can decide whether or not to support it. ► ◄ Last Briefs