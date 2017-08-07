Brighton acrobat Pedro Aunión Monroy died on Friday after reportedly falling 100 feet ( 30 meters) while performing at the Mad Cool rock festival in Spain.
Paramedics spent 30 minutes trying to revive him, but were forced to declare his death.
|
20:56
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5777 , 08/07/17
Acrobat falls to death at Mad Cool festival
Brighton acrobat Pedro Aunión Monroy died on Friday after reportedly falling 100 feet ( 30 meters) while performing at the Mad Cool rock festival in Spain.
Paramedics spent 30 minutes trying to revive him, but were forced to declare his death.
Last Briefs