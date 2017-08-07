20:56
  Tamuz 14, 5777 , 08/07/17

Acrobat falls to death at Mad Cool festival

Brighton acrobat Pedro Aunión Monroy died on Friday after reportedly falling 100 feet ( 30 meters) while performing at the Mad Cool rock festival in Spain.

Paramedics spent 30 minutes trying to revive him, but were forced to declare his death. 

