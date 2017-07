An Israeli family accidentally entered the Arab town of Tubas on Saturday, after following directions provided by Waze.

The family was on their way from the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) towards their home in Be'er Sheva.

Tubas is located near Shechem (Nablus), in Samaria.

Local Arab police stopped the family and transferred them to Jenin. From there, the Civil Administration and COGAT escorted them back to safety.