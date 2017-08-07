Al-Shabaab terrorists beheaded 9 civilians early Saturday morning, Kenyan officials reported.
Al-Shabaab is a jihadist fundamentalist group in East Africa, which swore allegiance to Al-Qaeda in 2012.
News BriefsTamuz 14, 5777 , 08/07/17
Kenya: Al-Shabaab beheads 9 civilians
