Egypt approves plan to restore ancient Alexandria synagogue

The Egyptian government has approved a $22 million plan to restore a 160-year-old synagogue in Alexandria, JTA reported on Friday.

According to the Jewish news agency, the Ministry of Antiquities’ Project Sector on Wednesdsay approved the funds for restoring and developing the Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue. The report cited the Arabic-language daily Al-Masry Al-Youm.

