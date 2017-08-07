Trump confronts Putin about election meddling

U.S. President Donald Trump confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin about Moscow's election meddling during a face-to-face meeting in Germany on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, according to The Hill.

Tillerson, who was present for the meeting, the first between the two leaders, later told reporters that Trump opened the conversation by “raising the concerns of the American people regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)