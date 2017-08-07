Haley: UNESCO resolution an 'affront to history'

The United States said on Friday it was reviewing ties with UNESCO after the UN cultural agency declared the Old City of Hevron to be an “endangered Palestinian heritage site.”

Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, said the UNESCO decision was an "affront to history" and "further discredits an already highly questionable UN agency."

