Tillerson confirms Syria ceasefire

The United States, Russia and Jordan have reached a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" in southwestern Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The Secretary of State said the area covered by the ceasefire affects Jordan’s security and is a “very complicated part of the Syrian battlefield.”

“It is (a) well defined agreement on who will secure this area,” he told reporters, according to Reuters.

