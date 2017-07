The United States and Russia have reached agreement on a ceasefire in southwest Syria, three U.S. officials said Friday, according to The Associated Press.

The report, which has yet to be officially confirmed, came as President Donald Trump held his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

