Israel punishes the UN

Following the resolution passed by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee regarding the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday decided to cut an additional $1 million from the membership funds that Israel pays to the UN.

The money will instead be transferred to the establishment of "The Museum of the Heritage of the Jewish People in Kiryat Arba and Hevron" and to additional heritage projects related to Hevron.

