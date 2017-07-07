16:05 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17 Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17 Seven injured in accident near Tekoa Seven people were injured on Friday afternoon in a collision between three vehicles, two Palestinian vehicles and an Israeli vehicle, on Route 398 between Jerusalem and Tekoa. Paramedics provided them with medical treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs