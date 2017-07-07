Seven people were injured on Friday afternoon in a collision between three vehicles, two Palestinian vehicles and an Israeli vehicle, on Route 398 between Jerusalem and Tekoa.
Paramedics provided them with medical treatment.
Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17
Seven injured in accident near Tekoa
