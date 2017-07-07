Dichter: UNESCO is an anti-Semitic organization

MK Avi Dichter (Likud), chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, responded to UNESCO's decision that the Cave of the Patriarchs is a Palestinian heritage site.

"Only an anti-Semitic organization like UNESCO can pass a resolution that denies the connection between the Cave of the Patriarchs and the Jewish people. We were in the Cave of the Patriarchs long before UNESCO, and we will remain there long after such hallucinatory decisions will be thrown into the dustbin of history," said Dichter.