17:21 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17 Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17 Galant: A low lie by UNESCO Housing Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) on Friday blasted UNESCO's decision to declare the Cave of the Patriarchs a "Palestinian heritage site". "Hevron is the city of the Patriarchs. It is ours, always and forever. No low lie by UNESCO will succeed in rewriting history," he said.