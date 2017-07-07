Netanyahu: Another delusional decision by UNESCO

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday blasted UNESCO's decision to recognize the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron as a Palestinian heritage site.

"Another delusional decision by UNESCO. This time they ruled that the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron is a Palestinian site, meaning not Jewish, and that the site is in danger. Not a Jewish site?! Who is buried there - Abraham, Isaac and Jacob; Sarah, Rebecca, and Leah. Our fathers and mothers!" he said.

"And the site is in danger? Only in places where Israel has a presence, like Hevron, is freedom of religion guaranteed to all. In the Middle East mosques, churches, synagogues and other places are being bombed in places where Israel is not present. So we will continue to preserve the Cave of the Patriarchs, the freedom of religion for all, and we will also continue to preserve the truth," stressed Netanyahu.