Yesha Council: UNESCO decision 'an insult to intelligence'

The Yesha Council condemned on Friday UNESCO's decision to recognize the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron as a Palestinian heritage site.

"This decision is an insult to intelligence. In the Cave of the Patriarchs, the fathers and mothers of the Jewish nation are buried: Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca and Leah. Instead of fulfilling their duties and ensuring the strengthening of heritage and education in the world, UNESCO is distorting history and strengthening ignorance," the Council said in a statement.

"This is another decision that will be thrown into the 'spam' of humanity. They ought to have received copies of the Tanakh in order to learn the facts. We call upon the Government of Israel to strengthen and deepen the heritage of Hevron as a cornerstone of the education system and to develop the Jewish community in Hevron and the Cave of the Patriarchs."