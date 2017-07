12:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17 Tamuz 13, 5777 , 07/07/17 UNESCO: Cave of the Patriarchs belongs to Palestinian Authority According to UNESCO, the Cave of the Patriarchs - an ancient Jewish site - is a Palestinian "heritage site" to be operated by convicted terrorist and Hevron Mayor Tiyassir Abu Sanina. ► ◄ Last Briefs